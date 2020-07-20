Oliver Bonas

Checked Seagrass Storage Basket Medium

£19.00

It's in the detail Woven from natural seagrass, the Checked Seagrass Storage Basket Medium is a creative storage solution that seamlessly combines style with function. This seagrass basket is patterned with a big checked design in subtle pastel pink and white, with two handles at the top for easy carrying, and can be collapsed inwards to be used in a different shape or style. Fill it with books, magazines or accessories, use it to hide mess away, or even use it as a plant pot cover with a waterproof pot inside.