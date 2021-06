Mango

Check Pattern Midi Dress

£59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Cotton-blend fabric. Checked print. Midi design. Flared design. Elasticated boat neck. Long sleeve with elastic cuffs. Inner lining. Plus size Dresses and jumpsuits Midi Material and washing instructions Composition: 61% cotton,38% polyester,1% elastane. Lining: 100% polyester