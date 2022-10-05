byrubyp

Check Mate Vase

Hand built and galzed Raku Stoneware clay vase. One of a kind shape, with unique, hand painted checkered pattern, glazed black gloss on the inside. Suggested use: Dried or Fake Flowers Note: Each vase has a protective porous spray applied to assist with water retention however, if using fresh flowers, ensure the water is within a plastic wrapping at bottom of stems, as Raku clay is not waterproof, and some leaking can occur. ** This vase will not be available to ship until end of September, as it is being exhibited in a design show. **