Mango

Check Knitted Cardigan

$69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Knitted fabric. Cable knit finish. Checked print. Straight design. Cropped design. V-neck. Long sleeve. Button fastening on the front section. Plus Size Available. Committed Collection. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Sweaters and cardigans Plus sizes Material and washing instructions Composition: 59% acrylic,41% polyamide