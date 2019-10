Ourcomos

Check Jacket Dress

$143.00 $132.00

Buy Now Review It

At W Concept

- Tailored collar neck line - Double button dress - Slim silhouette - Point of gold buttons detail - Both type of dress and jacket Measurements - Shoulder: 15.1" - Chest: 16.5" - Sleeve: 23.6" - Length: 32.2" - Model size: Height 173cm / Bust 29.5" / Waist 22.8" / Hips 33" Composition & Care - 65% Rayon, 30% Polyester, 5% Spandex - Lining: 100% Polyester - Dry cleaning Designer - Made in Korea - by OURCOMOS - Style#: 300727655