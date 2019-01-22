FiveSeventyFive's orange washed charmeuse maxi dress is cut with a V-neck. Showcasing the label's blend of ease and elegance, the fluid style is designed with an empire waist and side on-seam pockets.
Adjustable spaghetti straps. V-neck. Darting at bust. Set-on waistband with cased elastic back. Side on-seam pockets.
60" from shoulder to hem (approximately).
Concealed back zip closure.
Available in Rust (orange).
100% polyester.
Machine wash.
Made in U.S. and Imported.
Our model is 5'10"/178cm and wearing a size Small.