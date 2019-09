Cuyana

Charmeuse Eye Mask

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cuyana

Perfect the art of sleeping with our Charmeuse Eye Mask in tow. Rendered in 100% silk from China, this luxurious, one-size-fits-all ensures pleasant dreams are ahead. Gentle on your eyes and luxurious in feel, we added delicate embroidery on the mask and the complementary pouch for a playful touch.