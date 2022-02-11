Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte’s Magic Cream

$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charlotte Tilbury

What makes it magic? THE MAGIC DEW in a jar for a youthful and luminous looking complexion! INSTANT & LONG-TERM results from the QUEEN OF GLOW! Charlotte's Magic Cream is the WINNER of over 11 AWARDS! My Magic Cream is powered by my MAGIC 8 MATRIX of research-powered oils and ingredients for a glowing, plumper looking canvas! BIONYMPH PEPTIDE: a miracle peptide blend that helps to condition for smoother, plumper looking skin VITAMINS C & E: work in tandem to BRIGHTEN the look of your complexion and EVEN the appearance of the skin tone, helping to TRANSFORM the look of tired, dull looking skin ROSEHIP OIL: a source of natural linoleic acid that helps revitalise and balance the look of skin HYALURONIC ACID: a research-powered humectant that helps keep skin hydrated for up to 24 hours FRANGIPANI FLOWER EXTRACT: a floral extract with moisturising benefits, that also provides a delicate, calming fragrance CAMELLIA OIL: hydrates and nourishes the skin for a dewy-looking complexion ALOE VERA: calming, smoothing, moisturising properties SHEA BUTTER: Nourishes and softens the skin for a gorgeous, supple effect. *Tested on 15 people **29 people tested over 8 weeks using once daily ***129 people tested over 4 weeks using once daily