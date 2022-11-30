Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
The Row
Charlotte Satin Tassel-wrap Sandals
$990.00
$594.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bergdorf Goodman
Need a few alternatives?
Tory Burch
Crisscross Bubble Jelly
BUY
$159.00
$228.00
Tory Burch
Bershka
Chunky Sole Flip Flops
BUY
$36.00
$49.90
ASOS
Ugg
Sport Yeah Clog
BUY
$70.00
Ugg
Teva
Flatform Mevia
BUY
$51.99
$75.00
Teva
More from The Row
The Row
Valentina Silk Shirt
BUY
$2396.61
Net-A-Porter
The Row
Azelia Gathered Cotton And Silk-blend Velvet Maxi Skirt
BUY
$2540.97
Net-A-Porter
The Row
Ginza Leather Platform Flip Flops
BUY
$1333.33
Net-A-Porter
The Row
Fisherman Leather Sandals
BUY
$1500.00
mytheresa
More from Sandals
Ugg
Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal
BUY
$100.00
Nordstrom
The Row
Charlotte Satin Tassel-wrap Sandals
BUY
$594.00
$990.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Bombas
Women's Cable Knit Gripper Slipper
BUY
$38.40
$48.00
Bombas
By Anthropologie
Teddy Slide Slippers
BUY
$40.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted