United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Sea
Charlie Ruffled-collar Cotton-poplin Blouse
£390.00
At MatchesFashion
Sea’s affinity for oversized collars and layering is reflected through this black Charlie blouse, which features a ruffled sailor collar. It’s crafted from cotton poplin to a loose drape with a V-neck and balloon sleeves, fastening with pearlescent buttons framed by a pintucked placket. Shown here with: FRAME Trapunto topstitched denim midi skirt, Isabel Marant Lelize metallic-toecap leather knee-high boots, Staud Scotty polished-leather handbag and Charlotte Chesnais Surma 18kt gold-vermeil & sterling silver ring Product number: 1407632