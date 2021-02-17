Sea

Charlie Ruffled-collar Cotton-poplin Blouse

£390.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Sea’s affinity for oversized collars and layering is reflected through this black Charlie blouse, which features a ruffled sailor collar. It’s crafted from cotton poplin to a loose drape with a V-neck and balloon sleeves, fastening with pearlescent buttons framed by a pintucked placket. Shown here with: FRAME Trapunto topstitched denim midi skirt, Isabel Marant Lelize metallic-toecap leather knee-high boots, Staud Scotty polished-leather handbag and Charlotte Chesnais Surma 18kt gold-vermeil & sterling silver ring Product number: 1407632