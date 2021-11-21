EcoBirdy

Charlie Chair

Whether you’re searching for a comfortable chair for your toddler or a meaningful gift for a growing family, EcoBirdy’s award-winning Charlie Chair is sure to please with its colorful speckles and soft shape. Made from ecothylene, the brand's patented material that’s created from upcycled plastic toys, this tot-sized chair makes a design-forward addition to any space, from the playroom to the living room and even outdoors. Sturdy, ergonomic, easy to carry around and wipe clean — every detail is intentionally designed with the little ones in mind, from age 18 months up to 7 years old. Bonus: It's also enduring enough to be passed down to siblings.