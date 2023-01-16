Roald Dahl

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

$16.99 $15.80

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

Phizzwhizzing new cover look for this iconic story by the World's NUMBER ONE Storyteller! Willy Wonka is the most extraordinary chocolate maker in the world and he's given five children golden tickets to visit his famous chocolate factory. Augustus Gloop - a great big greedy nincompoop. Veruca Salt - a spoiled brat. Violet Beauregarde - a repulsive little gum-chewer. Mike Teavee - a TV addict. And Charlie Bucket - the hero of the story! But what mysterious secrets will they discover inside?