Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Dresses
Reformation
Charli Dress Es
$78.00
$54.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
A sturdy mini dress goes a long way. This is a mini length dress with a crew neckline, short sleeves and pockets. The Extended Sizes Charli is relaxed fitting throughout.
Need a few alternatives?
Marks & Spencer
Denim Mini Shirt Dress
$85.00
from
Marks & Spencer
BUY
Marks & Spencer
Ditsy Floral Print Waisted Mini Dress
$50.00
from
Marks & Spencer
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Ditsy Print Textured Mini V Neck Swing Dress
£30.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Boohoo
Off-shoulder Floral Dress
$36.00
$14.40
from
Boohoo
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Mackie Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
$124.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
Violeta By Mango
Plus-size Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
from
Mango
BUY
Maeve
Melissa Tiered Tunic
$140.00
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Long Sleeve Button Through Maxi Tea Dress With Splits
$60.00
$42.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Who What Wear
Plus Size Short Sleeve V-neck Midi Dress
C$64.85
C$45.39
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted