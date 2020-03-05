Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
H&M
Small Handbag
$19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Small handbag in woven fabric with a sheen. Short, adjustable shoulder strap with metal grommets and a large metal buckle. Zipper at top. Lined. Depth 2 3/4
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Boss Bag
$225.00
$169.00
from
Everlane
BUY
L'Academie
L'academie Lenny Mini Bucket Bag
$168.00
$76.00
from
Revolve
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Nicola Schultertragetasche
€450.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Amelia Schultertasche
€450.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Shopper
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Track Pants
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Cycling Shorts
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Sunglasses
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
Oak + Fort
Nylon Bag
$48.00
from
Oak + Fort
BUY
Weekday
Sea Transparent Bag
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
ban.do
Work It Out Gym Bag - After This We're Getting Tacos
$35.00
$14.00
from
ban.do
BUY
State
Felix Duffle Bag
$120.00
$72.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted