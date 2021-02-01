Dirt Don't Hurt

Charcoal Tooth Powder

Dental Detox. Gradually whiten, strengthen (re-mineralize) your teeth and detoxify your mouth. Also polishes and scrubs teeth while balancing PH levels in your mouth, freshening breath, removing plaque, and fighting cavities. Free. Fluoride-free, SLS and glycerin free, vegan, cruelty-free, no nasties; all-natural. Bentonite Clay - Gently polishes teeth while also pulling out harmful bacteria and cleansing gums for a healthy, whole mouth clean. Diatomaceous Earth - A form of silica that grows on the ocean floor and is full of good-for-you minerals. This earth-grown cleanser works great to remove unwanted build-up and gook from teeth, gums, and tongue. Why we love it: Traditional toothpastes are filled with synthetic ingredients like fluoride and artificial sweeteners that make you wonder if they’re worth using at all. With this powder, we love that we can replenish minerals that our teeth need and don’t often get from our diets alone, whiten our teeth without bleaches or ingredients whose names require a dictionary and thesaurus. What to know: This isn’t your typical toothpaste; in fact, it’s not a paste at all. If you’ve never used a charcoal-based product or a dental powder, you may be intrigued by how something that looks messy provides a thorough clean, but it does. The taste is minty but not overwhelmingly so; it’s safe for your kids and contains no sugar or sugary aftertaste. How to use it: The instructions for using this product are as simple as it gets: Wet the Toothbrush Dip the Tip of the Bristles into the Powder Brush for at least 2 mins, twice a day, and rinse as usual Our two cents, especially if you’re using this powder for the whole fam, sprinkle a bit of powder into a separate washable cup or small bowl to avoid dipping brushes into the jar. You can also pour a little into the jar’s top, but be sure to rinse and dry thoroughly before closing the container. Bentonite Charcoal is also a powerful skin detox, and this product can double as a spot treatment; just avoid your sensitive eye are. What Makes it Green: This vegan detoxifying tooth powder is made with only plant and Earth-based ingredients. It does not contain fluoride SLS and glycerin. It is also formulated without parabens, phthalates, triclosan, or any of the twenty other toxic ingredients banned on our Toxic Twenty List. Size: 2 oz / 3- 6 Months+ Supply