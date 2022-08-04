Adairs

Charcoal 4kg Weighted Throw

$149.99 $89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Adairs

Description: Size: 130cm x 170cm Weight: 4kg Designed to reduce the effects of anxiety. The Oeko-Tex certified throw features separately sewn pockets that are filled with non-toxic glass beads within a 5-layer construction, allowing the throw to feel extra soft and cuddly. Wrap yourself in our ultra soft cosy weighted throw and embrace that great “hugged” feeling in stressful situations or when you need to calm down and get some much-needed rest. WARNING: Weighted blankets, throws and wraps are not suitable for children, and particular adult care should be taken around children under 3 years of age. Keep away from pets.