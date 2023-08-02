United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Bario Neal
Channel Half Fuchsia Sapphire Narrow Band
$870.00$696.00
At Bario Neal
Descriptions A classic half channel band featuring fuchsia sapphires. Stones: (20) 1mm Fuchsia Sapphire Setting: channel set Dimensions: The band measures 2mm wide x 1.2mm high. All Bario Neal jewelry is handmade. Each piece is unique and variations are considered part of the beauty of the design.
More from Bario Neal
Bario Neal
Arco Curved Champagne Diamond With Apricot And Yellow Sapphire Ombré Band
$792.00$990.00Bario Neal