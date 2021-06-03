Chanel

Introducing the first water-fresh tint by CHANEL. On the cutting edge of microfluidic technologies in the cosmetics field, CHANEL creates EAU DE TEINT, the first water-fresh tint by CHANEL. Lightweight, hydrating and instantly refreshing, this ultra-light formula is composed of 75% water. Created with micro-fluidic technology, micro-droplets of encapsulated pigments melt into the skin on contact creating a radiant bare-skin effect. A blurring and smoothing effect unifies the complexion and a lightweight, sheer coverage allows the skin’s natural beauty to shine through. The included ergonomic brush blends the tint effortlessly into skin for an even and natural-looking result. The complexion reveals a radiant healthy glow. - Patented microfluidic technology with visible, encapsulated pigments that melt on contact with skin for an incomparable bare skin effect and the most natural healthy glow. - A lightweight formula composed of 75% water gives an instant splash of freshness and 8 hours of hydration*, for a complexion full of vitality. - An ergonomic brush made of both strong and soft fibres ensures optimal uniformity. - Natural Tamarind seed extract, known for its moisturising properties, delivers comfort and hydration all day long. - A soothing fragrance inspired by neroli flower offers an instant feeling of well-being. *: Instrumental test evaluated on 15 women.