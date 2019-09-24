Search
Chanel

Chanel Le Gel Coat Longwear Top Coat

$28.00
At Barneys New York
CHANEL's Le Gel Coat Longwear Top Coat is an innovative, clear formula that delivers an ultra-glossy, gel-like finish. Activated by natural light, this product bonds to nail polish for flexibility, strength, and unprecedented wear.
