Champú Biotina | Biotin Shampoo

CHAMPÚ BIOTINA | This restorative shampoo moisturizes, strengthens and cleanses your hair while transforming it to a healthier natural state. HERO INGREDIENTS | Infused with an exclusive blend of rich ingredients including aloe vera, cucumber, Pro vitamin B5, Biotin, Calendula extract, Chamomile extract, rosemary leaf extract and green tea leaf to enhance hydration, fortify, and purify your hair. Sulfate-free, paraben-free, color safe, and vegan. GENDER FLUID | Great for all natural hair types and lengths as well as colored/ chemically treated textured hair. Apply into wet hair, lather, and massage into scalp. Rinse thoroughly. For best results, follow with APRÉS CHAMPÚ BIOTINA. TAVI BEAUTY | Simple. Clean. Beautiful. RECOGNIZED BY THE BEST | Founder & Creative Director Octavio Molina has been recognized as one of the most influential Latinos in the US by People En Espanol spearheaded by Jennifer Lopez for his brand TAVI which believes in simple, clean, beautiful products for all people. Biotin Shampoo - infused with an exclusive blend of vitamin b rich ingredients including aloe vera, cucumber, and green tea leaf to enhance hydration, fortify, and purify your hair. Sulfate and paraben-free, color safe, and vegan.