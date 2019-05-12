Keds x Dusen Dusen

Champion Stripe

$69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Keds.com

We teamed up with Dusen Dusen founder, Ellen Van Dusen, to create a collection of Champion sneakers like you’ve never seen before. Our classic canvas sneaker gets transformed into a modern standout with the addition of Ellen’s beloved original bold prints. This version, featuring Dusen’s striking stripe pattern, is a major compliment magnet, drawing in the eye with its multi-colored pattern and mixed directional stripes. With these sneakers in tow, you’re sure to get noticed. Added bonus: Our all-new cushiony Dream Foam™ footbeds ensure everyday comfort. Canvas upper 4 eyelet lace up sneaker Feminine last Dream Foam™ footbed Flexible, textured rubber outsole Care instructions: spot wash, air dry only Imported