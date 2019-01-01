Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
L'Agence
Chamberlain Blazer
$625.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Le Box Blanc
Featured in 1 story
An A-Z List Of The Memorial Day Sales To Bookmark
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Opening Ceremony
Velvet Corduroy Jacket
$495.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
Laer
Shrunken Moto Jacket
$1000.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Topshop
Silver Jodie Bomber By Puffa
$170.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Metallic Camouflage Parka
$330.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from L'Agence
L'Agence
Celine Linen Jacket
£256.27
from
L'Agence
BUY
L'Agence
Jane Snake Black Tank
$210.00
from
Intermix
BUY
L'Agence
Chamberlain Velvet Blazer
$625.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
L'Agence
Lace Dress With Slip
$395.00
from
L'Agence
BUY
More from Outerwear
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted