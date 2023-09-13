JW Anderson

Chain-embellished Leather Slippers

Editors’ Notes JW Anderson's jewelry-inspired slippers debuted earlier this year and have already sold out numerous times, so you'll want to act fast on this black pair. They've been made in Spain from smooth leather and embellished with generously sized gold chain links secured by slim side straps. The cork footbeds mold to your natural shape for a really comfortable fit.