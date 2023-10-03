Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Graf Lantz
Chadwick Alto Granite
$368.00
$184.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Graf Lantz
Tall and slender, the Chadwick is a deceptively ro... (visit site URLs for full description)
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Baggu
Baby Baggu
$8.00
from
Baggu
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zipped Tote Bag
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Faux Leather Tote And Pouch
$29.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Tote Bag With Pocket
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Graf Lantz
DETAILS
Graf Lantz
Botanical Trivet Lace Leaf Rosewood
$14.00
from
Graf Lantz
BUY
DETAILS
Graf Lantz
Wine-o's Round 7-pack Rainbow
$12.00
from
Graf Lantz
BUY
DETAILS
Graf Lantz
Saku Tote
$228.00
from
Graf Lantz
BUY
DETAILS
Graf Lantz
Key Card Case Felt Granite
$19.00
from
Graf Lantz
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Laser Cut Detail Tote Bag
$69.00
$39.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
HEREU
Cistell Leather-trimmed Straw Tote
$260.00
$156.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Disney X Coach Dumbo Tote
$175.00
$105.00
from
Coach
BUY
DETAILS
Dooney & Bourke
Nylon Shopper
$139.00
$82.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted