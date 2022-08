Crown Vintage

Chacha Crossbody Bag

$68.00 $34.99

DESCRIPTION Stay right on trend with the Chacha crossbody bag from Crown Vintage around your shoulder. This circular handbag flaunts island vibes with its woven construction and floral-printed lining. Item # 526381 UPC # 194914407823 FEATURES Woven rattan Top snap closure Shoulder strap with 24" max. drop Fabric lining 7.5" L x 3" W x 7.5" H Imported