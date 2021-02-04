Cetaphil

Cetaphil Skin Cleanser Unscented – 16oz

At a glance No Synthetic Fragrance Oily Skin Dry Skin Non-Comedogenic Dermatologist Recommended Combination Skin Highlights Hydrates and softens as it cleans Will not leave skin dry and tight Mild formula removes makeup and dirt Will not clog pores Gentle enough for everyday use Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Noncomedogenic, Fluoride-Free, Dye-Free, Phthalate-Free, Aluminum-Free, No Fragrance Added Capacity (Volume): 16 Ounces Product Form: Liquid Beauty Purpose: Oil Control, Basic Cleansing Recommended Skin Type: Combination, Dry, Oily, Sensitive Features: Dermatologist Tested, Safe to Use On Sensitive Skin TCIN: 10300851 UPC: 302993921165 Item Number (DPCI): 037-12-0271 Origin: Imported Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description GENTLE ENOUGH FOR EVERYDAY USE: Award-winning Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is perfect for all skin types including sensitive skin HYDRATES & SOFTENS AS IT CLEANS: Gentle Skin Cleanser is clinically proven to hydrate skin REMOVES MAKEUP & DIRT: Mild, non-irritating creamy formula soothes skin as it removes dirt, makeup and other impurities, and is ideal for face, hands and body WILL NOT LEAVE SKIN DRY & TIGHT: Cetaphil face wash is a non-foaming soap-free formula and won't strip skin of its natural protective oils and helps maintain skins natural pH WILL NOT CLOG PORES: Dermatologist-recommended skin cleanser rinses clean without leaving pore-clogging residue and can be used with or without water Simplify the way you care for your skin with award-winning Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. This creamy, non-foaming skin cleanser rinses clean and won't clog pores. The moisturizing non-irritating formula is clinically proven to hydrate skin. As gentle as it gets, Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser leaves skin smooth and soft, and is perfect for the everyday cleansing of even the most sensitive skin. No Synthetic Fragrance A product that either makes an on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain synthetic fragrance, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no fragrance". Oily Skin Recommended for Oily Skin. Dry Skin Recommended for Dry Skin. Non-Comedogenic Non-Comedogenic. Dermatologist Recommended Dermatologist recommended product. Combination Skin Recommended for Combination Skin.