Search
Products fromShopShoesMules & Clogs
Paul Andrew

Certosa Patent-leather Mules

$695.00$295.36
At Net-A-Porter
Heel measures approximately 85mm/ 3.5 inches Black patent-leather Slip on Made in ItalySmall to size. See Size & Fit notes.
Featured in 1 story
This Net-A-Porter Surprise Flash Sale Ends Tonight
by Marissa Rosenblum