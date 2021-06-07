INIKA

Certified Organic Bb Cream In Shade Cocoa

A nourishing BB cream. Made with a high percentage of organic ingredients, INIKA’s BB Cream works to give skin a perfectly nourished and even complexion. The multi-tasking formula melts into the skin, helps to restore moisture, masks imperfections and leaves a delicate softness. With a silky-smooth texture for easy application, the cream is rich in prickly pear, pomegranate, avocado and jojoba oils to boost skin health to deliver an all-over natural radiance. Vegan Cruelty free Halal 100% naturally derived 80% organic ingredients Hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested What is BB cream? Find out here. One of the best BB creams for low key days - find out why here.