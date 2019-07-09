Samsung

Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand (2018 Edition)

$59.99 $36.90

Take your wireless charging experience to the next level with the fast charge wireless charging Stand 2018 Edition. Available in Black sapphire or White, the new wireless charging Stand allows you to charge your Compatible Galaxy device up to 1.4x faster than standard wireless charging transmitters*. using Samsung’s fast charge technology, the Stand can transfer a faster charge to the device when used with the included fast charge wall charger. The fast charge wireless charging Stand is closing the gap in speed between wireless and wired charging! the Stand is also backwards Compatible for any Qi-enabled device so you can charge those devices wirelessly at standard speeds. Works with all Qi Compatible smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and x.