Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
Yogi Peace Club
Ceremony Sage Yoga Mat Print Strap
$129.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Yogi Peace Club
Need a few alternatives?
AlierGo
Reusable Neck Gel Ice Pack
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
HigherDose
Infrared Sauna Blanket
BUY
$479.20
$599.00
Amazon
Amazon
Halo View
BUY
$44.99
$79.99
Amazon
iHealth
Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test
BUY
$12.99
$17.98
Amazon
More from Yogi Peace Club
Yogi Peace Club
Ceremony Yoga Mat
BUY
$129.99
Yogi Peace Club
More from Fitness
AlierGo
Reusable Neck Gel Ice Pack
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
HigherDose
Infrared Sauna Blanket
BUY
$479.20
$599.00
Amazon
Amazon
Halo View
BUY
$44.99
$79.99
Amazon
iHealth
Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test
BUY
$12.99
$17.98
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted