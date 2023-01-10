Baby Anything

Ceremonial Oval Diamond Ring

$19600.00

Buy Now Review It

At Baby Anything

We are so pleased to offer our Ceremonial range to our Babyanything customers. This solitaire engagement ring features an oval fancy cut natural diamond with a 4 claw setting atop a round profile band. This signature Babyanything design has been fine tuned by Lucie over the years of making so many Babyanything couples happy with our bespoke engagement rings. Pricing is based on a 1.20ct, G colour and SI1 clarity, excellent to very good polish and symmetry, nil fluorescence, GIA certified diamond. Solid 18k yellow gold 1.20ct oval diamond Handmade in our Sydney studio Available to custom order in solid 18k yellow, rose or white gold or platinum in a full size range Please note price is indicative and you will receive a bespoke quote when you email your interest Please allow 6 weeks for us to make your desired piece as our gemologist will source the perfect GIA certified diamonds which meet our strict guidelines for an ethically sourced brilliant cut natural diamond.