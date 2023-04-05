CeraVe

Cerave Hydrating Facial Cleanser (12 Fl. Oz.)

$16.99

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser gently washes away makeup, dirt, excess oil and impurities without drying out the skin. Ceramides hydrate and repair the skin barrier as nurturing ingredients moisturize. A patented delivery technology releases these ingredients over time, for an immediate and long-term effect. Skin is left fresh and clean, without any oily residue or tight feeling left behind. Ideal for normal to dry skin types. Due to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image