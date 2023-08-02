Béla Nektar

Cerate Of Immortelle Ancestral Recuperative Balm: Natural Retinol With Baltic Amber And Coq10

Ancestral natural science is the basis of this highly effective and pure daily treatment designed to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin building abilities innate within you. A concert of structurally identical lipids rich in fat soluble vitamins A,D,E,K and , B12 presented purely the way nature provides and not synthetically copied in a lab, harmonize with your skin’s ability to renew itself. Bio-identical and sustainable bovine tallow, a powerful line erasing retinol from nature, is synthesized with skin replenishing, moisture-boosting ceramide milk lipids. This is enhanced by the ancient power of Baltic amber, restoring the skins energy balance at a cellular level. CoQ10 even further energizes cell activity, and makes these nutrients usable. A time tested collaboration, to bring out the beauty within you.