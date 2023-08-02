United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Béla Nektar
Cerate Of Immortelle Ancestral Recuperative Balm: Natural Retinol With Baltic Amber And Coq10
$133.00
At Béla Nektar
Ancestral natural science is the basis of this highly effective and pure daily treatment designed to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin building abilities innate within you. A concert of structurally identical lipids rich in fat soluble vitamins A,D,E,K and , B12 presented purely the way nature provides and not synthetically copied in a lab, harmonize with your skin’s ability to renew itself. Bio-identical and sustainable bovine tallow, a powerful line erasing retinol from nature, is synthesized with skin replenishing, moisture-boosting ceramide milk lipids. This is enhanced by the ancient power of Baltic amber, restoring the skins energy balance at a cellular level. CoQ10 even further energizes cell activity, and makes these nutrients usable. A time tested collaboration, to bring out the beauty within you.