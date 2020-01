Sirio

Cerasuolo D’abruzzo, Sirio – 2018

Cerasuolo is a deeply colored rosé wine that is appropriate year-round. This one comes from the San Lorenzo winery located in the province of Teramo. While the vines are planted at around 300 meters asl, the vineyards are flanked on one side by the majestic Gran Sasso mountains and the Adriatic Sea making for a spectacular location for vines.