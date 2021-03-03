Mkono

Ceramic Hanging Planter, Set Of 3

$21.98

Buy Now Review It

WIDELY USED: The decorative planter pots is perfect for succulents, aerial plants, cactus, herb, ferns, orchids ivies and more small plant. Adding a touch of greenery to your space and hold whatever decor or design you have in mind. Plants NOT included! EASY TO INSTALL WHERVER YOU WANT: Small hanging planter is easy to hang by hook, help you breathe life into roof, patio, shelf, or nook of home, office, apartments, living rooms, bedrooms, balcony, patios, indoor or outdoor garden without taking too much space. It's a great for birthday, wedding or housewarming gift. VARIOUS COLORS: The outside of the planter is paited in 3 different colors: Blue, White, and Gray, creates a distinctive modern-inspired look and arts feel. Interior is bare clay, this creates an interesting visual contrast between the unglazed and the natural texture of the clay. THE GRAND DESIGN: Each ceramic hanging pot featured with its own drill hole to avoid water accumulation and help you prolong the life of your precious plants. Also comes with a detachable rubber plug to install to keep the dirt inside if you need. SIZE: planter measures opening diameter 4.64", inner diameter 4.5", and height 3". Total height with rope is 17". Mkono is a registered trademark and our product is professional manufacturing and sole selling.