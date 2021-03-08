Eleven by Venus Williams

Center Court Tennis Skirt

What It Is: An a-line tennis skirt. What It Features: This skirt has contrasting fabrics that blend beautifully and is perfect for tennis play or high-intensity workouts, with a built-in shortie. How To Wear: Pair with the Center Court Razor Tank Top. Venus Tip: Each skirt is made of 5 recycled water bottles, and was designed just for the athlete in you. Larges are ½ inch longer and XL, XXL are 1 inch longer than labeled length.