CosRx

Centella Blemish Cream 30ml

£18.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Calm and relieve your skin with Centella Blemish Cream, a stress-relieving moisturiser from Korean skincare brand, COSRX. Helping to alleviate stress on skin whilst addressing scars and blemishes, it delivers a protective veil that intensely nourishes and reduces the look of imperfections. Suitable for all skin types, the non-oily formula utilises all-natural ingredients, including Centella Asiatica Leaf Water for a calming effect; it relieves and moisturises sensitive skin and promotes a clarified and healthy-looking complexion. Suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone and sensitive.