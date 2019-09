Repetto

Cendrillon Ballet Flats

£195.00

Buy Now Review It

At 24Sèvres

Repetto renews its classics with the Cendrillon ballet flats. The sleek design of this bestseller, a true brand trademark, is shown off with the trendy vibrant color. A genuine essential, this low-cut model reflects the fashion house's craftsmanship with its materials. Casual with jeans, these ballet flats are more sophisticated when worn with a little black dress.