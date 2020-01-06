LATELITA

Celtic Aoife Earring Gold

$205.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wolf & Badger

Inspired by the beauty of Celtic art motifs, these earrings handcrafted in sterling silver are adorned with Latelita London’s signature zircon detailing for added sparkle. Featuring knotwork, these chandelier drop earrings use intertwined patterns of never ending lines to symbolise ideals of eternal life. Perfect worn to celebrate a special occasion or wedding day. Ideal for those who love statement jewelry Pierced earring with creole fastening.