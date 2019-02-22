Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
The RealReal
Céline Wonderland Edges Cuff
$375.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The RealReal
Phoebe Philo Collection. Silver-tone Céline Wonderland Edges hinge cuff featuring resin, foil and slide lock closure with safety chain.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
J.Crew X Alison Lou
Crystal Bracelet
$39.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Workhorse Jewelry
Pleiade Cuff In Turquoise
$450.00
from
Workhorse Jewelry
BUY
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Tory Burch For Fitbit Silicone Printed Bracelet
$38.00
from
Tory Burch
BUY
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Shrimp!!! Bracelet
$70.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
More from The RealReal
DETAILS
The RealReal
Art Deco 18k Diamond Engagement Ring
$795.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
DETAILS
The RealReal
14k Tapered Hoop Earrings
$645.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
More from Bracelets
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Chunky Silver Link Bracelet
$17.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Lucky Charm Bracelet
£110.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Evil Eye Bracelet
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Isabel Marant
Crescent Moon Bracelet
$260.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted