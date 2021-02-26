Kate and Laurel

Celia Metal Foldable Round Accent Table

$89.99

MODERN STYLE: Decorative metal end table in gold with a black tray surface and beautiful modern straight legs CONTEMPORARY FUNCTIONAL DESIGN: With a larger tray top then the original Celia Tray table, this version offers more set down space making it super practical while still having the option to fold away for storage SMALL SPACE SIZE: This table stands 22 inches high with an 18-inch top that's easily removable as it adheres securely to the legs with magnets and once the tray is removed, the legs fold up making it very portable and easy to tuck away SIMPLE ASSEMBLY: Easy, pop-up assembly; Glides are already attached to the bottom of the legs for floor protection SOLID, DURABLE MATERIAL: This sturdy table is constructed of lightweight metal for lasting durability with a resilient painted finish. It has easy pop-up assembly and glides are already attached on the bottom of the legs for floor protection The Celia collection brings a pop of glamour to your home decor! This metal pop up end table comes with a large detachable tray and a Foldable Table stand. It makes for a unique Butler table for your living room, kitchen or balcony and creates a sophisticated feel anywhere you use it.