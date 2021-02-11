United States
Chantecaille
Celestial Nail Sheer By Chantecaille
$14.00
At SpaceNK
A shimmering, sheer top coat which gives the nails an iridescent glow inspired by the many colors of the Aurora Borealis. An ultra-fine infusion of delicate pearl lends a unique, shimmering dimension and creates a long-wearing celestial manicure. True to the commitment of natural, clean formulation behind Chantecaille, Celestial Nail Sheer is an 8-free, vegan formula that treats the nails delicately.