Amy O Jewelry

Celeste Star Dainty Studs

$26.00 $21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amy O

Versatile studs crafted with cubic zirconia crystals. Dress them up or down, they are totally versatile and light weight. Materials Available in: .925 Sterling Silver / Gold Vermeil / Rose Gold Vermeil Cubic Zirconia crystals Hypoallergenic post Details Diameter: 7mm