Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Cecilia Prado Anthropologie
Cecilia Prado Knit Mixed-print Pants
$220.00
$64.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Blending an array of earth-toned and animal-inspired prints, these knit pants go the extra mile in trendy pattern play.
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Cashmere Sweatpant
$140.00
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Richer Poorer
Fleece Sweatpant
$68.00
$44.20
from
Richer Poorer
BUY
ASOS Design x Christian Cowan
Unisex Printed Sweatpants
$64.00
from
ASOS
BUY
J.Crew
Relaxed Pull-on Cropped Pant In Dutch Floral
$138.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Cecilia Prado Anthropologie
Cecilia Prado Anthropologie
Cecilia Prado Knit Mixed-print Pants
$220.00
$64.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Pants
Everlane
The Cashmere Sweatpant
$140.00
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Richer Poorer
Fleece Sweatpant
$68.00
$44.20
from
Richer Poorer
BUY
Gap
High Rise Wide-leg Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
$79.95
$39.97
from
Gap
BUY
Madewell
Skinny Overalls
$148.00
$87.50
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted