Cbd Every Day

CBD is the essential herbal supplement of the twenty-first century that everyone is talking about! Have you been curious about cannabis, but skeptical of "-getting stoned"-? Have you tried cannabis, but the psychoactive effects were uncomfortable? Would you like to enjoy the benefits of cannabis without the high? From a mild tingle to completely sober, Sandra Hinchliffe introduces a new world of cannabis pleasure and healing that you can experience every day! CBD, otherwise known as cannabidiol, a much publicized and well-known cannabinoid from the cannabis plant, is loved by many cannabis connoisseurs and health professionals for the gentle relief and relaxation it offers. In this book, Hinchliffe, author of The Cannabis Spa at Home and High Tea, expertly guides your CBD experience with more than 60 allergy-friendly, preservative-free, artificial fragrance and dye-free recipes, usage and technique guides, and dozens of gorgeous photos. You'-ll discover how to:Select and work with many strains of CBD-rich cannabis that are low in, or contain no, THC or other psychoactive cannabinoids.Prepare and enjoy a variety of CBD forms, such as flowers, resins, and oils .Incorporate CBD into dozens of recipes including salad dressings, beverages, snacks, desserts, infusions, herbal medicines, and spa goodies like soap, bath bombs, salves, and lotions. Trim size:7.25 x 7.25 inches.