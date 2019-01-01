Description
We are so proud of our beloved CBD bar! We’ve chosen to add extra Terpenes to activate & accentuate the healing powers of CBD Oil. We specifically chose a terpene profile believed to support pain relief, stress reduction, relaxation & a joyful mood. Enjoy!
Fun fact! What do your brain, chocolate and cannabis all have in common? They all naturally contain cannabinoids! The cannabinoid in your brain is called Anandamide, also known as “the bliss chemical.” Cacao also contains Anandamide and Anandamide Inhibitors. These inhibitors boost and potentiate the effects of other cannabinoids, such as CBD and THC, creating a lock and key effect. Simply put, when you ingest chocolate with the cannabis plant, the effects of both substances are made stronger and last longer.
