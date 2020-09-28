Sleeper

Caviar Ruffled Midi Dress

$250.00

At Net-A-Porter

Sleeper designs comfortable loungewear that can easily be dressed up or down. Cut from airy linen, this 'Caviar' dress has delicate ruffles at the neck, puffed sleeves and midi hem. Undo a few of the lustrous buttons and wear it off the shoulder.Wear it with: [STAUD Bucket bag ], [Converse Sneakers ], [Emme Parsons Sandals ], [lescarf Scarf ], [Sophie Buhai Earrings ], [Laura Lombardi Bracelets ].