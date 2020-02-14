Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Club Monaco
Cavalry Twill Cuffed Pants
$189.50
$151.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A wonderfully comfortable cotton twill is enhanced with stretch and trend-right detailed with pressed seams, wide cuffs and button-flap pockets.
Need a few alternatives?
Staud
Moon Checked Wool-blend Wide-leg Trousers
$265.00
$159.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Eloquii
Kady Fit Double-weave Pant
$79.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
H&M
Paper-bag Pants
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Kick Flare Trousers
$379.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Club Monaco
Club Monaco
Borrem Blazer
$298.00
from
Club Monaco
BUY
Club Monaco
Baylee Coat
C$498.00
from
Club Monaco
BUY
Club Monaco
Velvet Scrunchie
C$19.50
from
Club Monaco
BUY
Club Monaco
Julie Turtleneck
$89.50
from
Club Monaco
BUY
More from Pants
BDG
Patchwork Denim Straight Jean
$79.00
$55.30
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Staud
Moon Checked Wool-blend Wide-leg Trousers
$265.00
$159.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Wray
Tie Front Jumpsuit
$265.00
from
Wray
BUY
H&M
Twill Jumpsuit
£27.00
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted