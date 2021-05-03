Caudalie

Description Powered by Caudalie's exclusive patent Resveratrol + hyaluronic acid + vegan collagen alternative to visibly firm skin, this daily moisturizer provides a visible instant lift and nourishes with its delightful soft texture. Benefits Powerful antiaging ingredient to visibly firm & lift skin Suggested Use Apply every morning to Face, neck & décolleté after your serum.