Caudalie

Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Essence

$54.00

At Caudalie

NEW The Concentrated Brightening Glycolic Essence is the first step in the Vinoperfect radiance routine, for all women looking to prevent or reduce the appearance of their brown spots, whatever their cause: sun, acne, age, pregnancy. Effective yet ultra-gentle on the skin, it eliminates the dead cells that cause complexion dullness and visibly revives the skin’s natural radiance. Its aqueous texture, between a serum and a lotion, is instantly absorbed and prepares the skin to the benefits of the Vinoperfect Serum. Its delicate, natural orange blossom fragrance provides an instant sensation of freshness. Used as the first step in your routine, the Essence doubles the effectiveness of the Serum on skin radiance*. *Instrumental test (Colorimetry), 33 volunteers, 56 days Caudalie is committed: - 100% recyclable packaging designed using recycled glass and plastic. As part of Caudalie's repack revolution, we are committed to Zero Waste packaging by 2022. All packaging will be 100% recycled, recyclable or refillable, using less plastic, paper & metal. Benefits : Visibly evens and brightens the complexion Refines the appearance of the skin texture Hydrates Formula : 98% natural-origin ingredients. Tested under dermatological supervision. Oil free formula. And as with all Caudalie products, no parabens, phenoxyethanol, phthalates, mineral oils, PEGs, or animal-derived ingredients are used.